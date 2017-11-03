Rep. Joe Wilson says President’s Trip to Asia Reassuring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina congressman says President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Asia will provide needed assurances amid ongoing concerns about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson told The Associated Press on Thursday the president’s trip to the region shows the United States is closely watching the area and will support allies there.

Wilson recently returned from a trip to Asia, where he led a delegation to countries including South Korea and Japan. Trump leaves Friday for a trip that includes visits to those countries, plus China, Vietnam and the Philippines. He will attend several summits and spend time golfing with Japanese President Shinzo Abe.

Wilson says he supports the use of secondary sanctions, which put economic pressure on companies in countries with ties to North Korea.