Batesburg-Leesville bests Mullins, advances in 2A playoffs

MULLINS, S.C. (WOLO) – Batesburg-Leesville was one win short of winning a state championship in 2016. On Friday night, they began their journey back towards the title game on the right foot.

The Panthers beat Mullins in their first round matchup 41-18. They advance to face Whale Branch, who beat Buford 30-27.