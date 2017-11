Carolina Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic at Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic returns to the State fairgrounds for another craft show event.

The show will take place in the Goodman and newly renovated Cantey buildings. It will feature over three hundred exhibitors coming from more than 30 states, all bringing innovative, original designs and pieces of work.

Saturday 10-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm

Tickets are $8 for Adults