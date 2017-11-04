Clemson controls path to ACC Championship after knocking off NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WOLO) – (4) Clemson’s road to the ACC Championship cleared up by besting first-place (20) NC State 38-31 Saturday, and moving into the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Tigers (8-1, 6-1 ACC) are one win away from clinching a third-straight division crown, with one lone conference foe remaining in Florida State (3-5, 3-4), who they will face next week in Death Valley.

The Wolfpack (6-3, 4-1), would need the Seminoles to beat Clemson on November 11 and then win out against Boston College, Wake Forest, and North Carolina to earn the Atlantic’s bid to the ACC Title game.

While the Tigers are excited to leave Carter-Finley with a win, they’re already focused on their next matchup and maturation, pushing towards defending their College Football Playoff crown.