Edventure Children’s Museum: Storybook Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Edventure Children’s Museum is taking your favorite fairy tales and bringing them to life for the Annual Storybook Ball.

The event will allow kids and some kids at heart to step into a world of wonder feature characters like Dr. Seuss, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and more.

Organizers say children will have a chance to come in family friendly costumes, and meet some of the characters, but they’ll also have a chance to walk a red carpet and see special performances.

All the fun kicks off Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. Edventure will be closed during the day, November 4th, to prepare for the event say officials.

You can purchase your tickets by going to http://www.edventure.org