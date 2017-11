Gilbert tomahawks Aynor, 57-16, advances in playoffs

GILBERT, S.C. (WOLO) — Gilbert’s perfect season isn’t done yet.

The Indians obliterated Aynor, 57-16 Friday night in the first round of the playoffs. With the win, Gilbert’s record extends to 11-0.

The Indians now face Blufton at home in the second round of the playoffs.

Click the video to watch highlights from Aynor/Gilbert Friday night.