Hershey’s Gold: Candy company offers 1st new bar since 1995

Kimberlei Davis

This image released by The Hershey Company shows their new candy bar Hershey’s Gold that will go on sale Dec. 1, 2017. It’s described as a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits. (The Hershey Company via AP)

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Attention Hershey’s chocolate lovers, the first new candy bar to carry the Hershey’s name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves in December.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based candy maker says Hershey’s Gold will go on sale Dec. 1.

The new sweet treat is described as a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits. Hershey’s says the bar is a response to trends that it says show “the rising popularity of crunchy multi-textured candy.”

 

Share

Related

Stand Down for Vets
These foods curb your appetite
Trending: iPhone X goes on sale and Beyonce joins ...
Kevin Spacey dropped from event over abuse claims

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android