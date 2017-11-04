Hershey’s Gold: Candy company offers 1st new bar since 1995

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Attention Hershey’s chocolate lovers, the first new candy bar to carry the Hershey’s name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves in December.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based candy maker says Hershey’s Gold will go on sale Dec. 1.

The new sweet treat is described as a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits. Hershey’s says the bar is a response to trends that it says show “the rising popularity of crunchy multi-textured candy.”