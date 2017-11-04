Main Street Ice will return on Thanksgiving in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to skate into the holidays.

The City of Columbia has announced that the outdoor ice skating rink, Main Street ICE, will return for its sixth season Thanksgiving Day.

Main Street Ice is located at Boyd Plaza at the corner of Main and Hampton streets.

Main Street ICE opens Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, from 5 to 10 p.m., and will remain open until Monday, January 15, 2018. Opening day price is $8 for adults, and $5 for children ages 12 and under. The rink will be open from 1 to 10 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving.