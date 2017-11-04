Newberry Wolves travels to Catawba for final road game Saturday

BY: TYRIA GOINES

SALISBURY, N.C. — Newberry plays its final road game of the 2017 season on Saturday, Nov. 4, when the Wolves travel to take on the Catawba College Indians at Shuford Stadium, Salisbury, N.C. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m.

Newberry is 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the South Atlantic Conference. Catawba is currently ranked No. 6 in Super Region 2.

Junior wide receiver Markell Castle now has 104 catches for 1,647 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career. He is seventh in school history in receiving yardage and is two scores shy of Brandon Bostick, a current NFL free agent, for third in school history in touchdowns.

Castle’s nine touchdown receptions in 2017 lead the SAC and rank 14th in Division II. His 19.58 yards per catch rank second in school history in a single season among receivers with at least 15 catches since Newberry began keeping computerized statistical records in 1997 and are 20th in Division II this season. Of his 27 receptions this season, 25 have gone for a first down or a touchdown, including all 10 of his receptions on third down.

Keito Jordon and Jamarcus Henderson rank second and fourth in the SAC with 7.0 and 4.5 sacks this season. Jordon is 0.5 sacks from breaking into Newberry’s single-season top 10. Henderson is one sack from matching Darrell Croft (1980-82) for fifth in school history with 19.

Catawba is 7-2 with a 3-2 mark in the SAC and defeated Division I VMI on the road during Week 2.

2017 will mark the 68th consecutive season Newberry and Catawba have met on the gridiron, Newberry’s second-longest current uninterrupted series to Lenoir-Rhyne (72 seasons). The teams have met every year since 1950 in a series with its beginnings in 1932.

A win would help Newberry avoid its first losing streak of four or more games since falling for six weeks in a row during the 2004 season. Wins in each of the last two games would give Newberry its ninth winning season in the last 13 years.