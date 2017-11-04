No. 1 Georgia edges Carolina, 24-10

By: Tara Shepherd

ATHENS, GA.- Jake Fromm proved he could pass today as his two touchdown passes lead the Bulldogs to another Georgia win this season. South Carolina had its three game winning streak snatched as the Bulldogs continue undefeated, 9-0.

The Gamecocks put on a challenge for the Bulldogs who are accustomed to lopsided SEC wins. Georgia’s QB Jake Fromm was accurate in his throwing game on Saturday, completing 16 of 22 passes for 196 yards with scoring passes of 10 yards to Javon Wims and 20 yards to Mecole Hardman. Fromm also had the final block to clear the way for Sony Michel who went on to score the first touchdown of the game on a direct snap, 8 yard run.

South Carolina QB, Jake Bentley tied the game up with a 12-yard pass to Bryan Edwards early in the second half that was ruled incomplete and then taken under review. Under the officials’ rule, the touchdown was considered complete and tied the game 7-7. On Georgia’s next drive Fromm connected with Wims for a 10-yard touchdown pass, the play went under review and determined Wims had his left foot in bounds on his touchdown catch.

The Bulldogs opened the second half with a 75-yard touch down drive set up by Fromms pass to Mecole Hardem, putting the Bulldogs up 21-7.

South Carolina’s Parker White kicked a 25-yard field goal making the score 10-21. Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship then kicked a 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter making the score 24-10. Georgia maintained their lead as the Bulldogs stopped the Gamecocks at the 44 yard line when cornerback Deandre Baker deflected Bentley’s fourth-down pass. Malkom Parrish’s interception ended the Gamecocks’ final possession securing Georgia’s win 24-10.

The Gamecocks put up a tough game with the Bulldogs, South Carolina stacked the defensive front forcing Fromm to pass. Georgia ran for a total of 242 yards, and the Gamecocks were held to 43 rushing yards.

Up next: Georgia will be on the road facing No. 14 Auburn on Saturday. South Carolina will host Florida at home.