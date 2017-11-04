Postal Service Looking at Next Day service with Sunday Delivery for Holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The U.S. Postal Service wants to boost its business this holiday season by offering what few e-commerce retailers can provide: cheap next-day service with packages delivered Sundays to your home.

Retail giant Walmart says it is considering the Sunday option, which could reshape weekend shopping trips to the mall.

The post office says the pilot program allows consumers to place online orders with participating retailers before a cutoff time Saturday. Postal carriers pick up merchandise from local stores for delivery the following day, similar to the Sunday package deliveries it now handles almost exclusively for online leader Amazon.

It comes as consumers demand ever-quicker and convenient delivery.

The Postal Service hasn’t disclosed which stores may ultimately sign onto the program, launched in advance of retailers’ most competitive time of year.