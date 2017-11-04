Westwood Stuns North Augusta, 23-13

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC — The Westwood Redhawks put an end to North Augusta’s undefeated season on Friday at NAHS. The Redhawks improve their record to 6-5. They will travel to Eastside for Round 2 of the playoffs.

