Westwood Stuns North Augusta, 23-13 Nov 4, 2017 12:06 AM EDT Sports Department NORTH AUGUSTA, SC — The Westwood Redhawks put an end to North Augusta's undefeated season on Friday at NAHS. The Redhawks improve their record to 6-5. They will travel to Eastside for Round 2 of the playoffs.