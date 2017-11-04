Wofford Escapes Chattanooga in double OT, 24-21

SPARTANBURG, S.C.- Wofford barley took the win over Chattanooga on Saturday, Luke Carter drilled a 34-yard field goal to end the game in double overtime. Chattanooga trying to defeat a top ten opponent on the road for the second straight week.

The winning Field goal was set up when Devin Watson picked off Cole Copeland on Chattanooga’s first play of the second overtime.

Copeland forced overtime when he connected with Derek Mahaffey for a 6-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter making it 14-12. Copeland went on to tie the game with a two point conversion making it 14-14.

Andre Stoddard rushed for 85 yards and had two touchdowns for the Terriers. Stoddard has scored 12 of Wofford’s 27 rushing touchdowns this season.

The Mocs held Wofford to 194 yards on the ground. Copland finished with 201 yards and two scores on 27-of-39 passing.

Wofford will be on the road next week facing VMI at 1:30 p.m. and Chattanooga will take East Tennessee at home at 2:00 p.m.