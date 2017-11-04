York Cruises Past Airport, 55-14

Sports Department

Coming off a strong regular season, York hosted Airport in the first round of the playoffs. It was smooth sailing for the Cougars, and they won 55-14 over the Eagles. York faces Greenville in Round 2 next week.

Share

Related

Batesburg-Leesville bests Mullins, advances in 2A ...
Gamecocks tame Cobras, 116-56 in exhibition game F...
Georgetown ends Swansea’s season with 29-0 w...
Cheraw Knocks Gray Collegiate Out of Playoffs, 28-...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android