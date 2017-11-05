City of Columbia Set to Host Annual Veterans Day Parade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Honoring those who fought for our freedom, that’s the missions of the City of Columbia’s annual Veterans Day parade.

According to the city, it’s one of the Southeast’s largest Veterans Day Parades and it will take place on Friday, November 10.

The 39th Annual Veterans Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets, and travel southbound on Sumter Street ending at Pendleton Street near the State House.

This year’s grand marshal will be retired Col. Jack Van Loan. Van Loan was a Vietnam War Air Force fighter pilot who was shot down during his 74th combat mission and spent six years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam before he was released in 1973.

The Veteran’s Day Parade is sponsored by the City of Columbia, AARP and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina.