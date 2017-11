Deputies: Baby boy found deceased in Irmo house Sunday

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – A baby boy was found deceased in a house on Reynard Court in Irmo, around 8 a.m. Sunday, Richland County deputies said.

Officials said they were called to the house for a report of a suspicious death. EMS pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

Investigators said they’re awaiting the autopsy report from the coroner to help determine the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.