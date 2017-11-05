Gamecock men’s basketball volunteers with Habitat for Humanity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A day before USC’s Hoops for Hurricane Relief matchup with Virginia Tech Sunday afternoon, the Gamecocks teamed up with the Hokies to volunteer their services at the Habitat for Humanity Resell store.

Both teams helped clean, organize and move items in the store, all part of something bigger than basketball.

The Gamecocks tip-off with the Hokies Sunday at 2 p.m. All proceeds go to helping hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.