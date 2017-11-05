Gamecocks host Virginia Tech in Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief Exhibition Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina and Virginia Tech will meet in the “Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief” exhibition contest on Sunday at 2 PM at Colonial Life Arena (SEC Network+). The exhibition event will raise funds for those impacted by the recent storms, as net proceeds from the game will support hurricane relief efforts in Texas, South Florida and Puerto Rico. Both coaching staffs and members of each program have deep ties to the affected areas. Gamecock head coach Frank Martin is a native of South Florida and VT head coach Buzz Williams is a native Texan. Hokie associate head coach Steve Roccaforte is a Beaumont, Texas, native that had family and close friends directly impacted by the devastation, and Gamecock assistant Chuck Martin had family members in Puerto Rico impacted as well.

PARKING INFORMATION

Parking for Sunday’s exhibition vs. Virginia Tech will be free in Lots A and B on a first come basis. Additional private and city lot parking is available for $10, and shuttles from the Pendleton and Park Street garages will begin two hours prior to tip-off, and will be $3 roundtrip.

GAMECOCKS TO RECEIVE EAST REGIONAL CHAMPION RINGS PRE-GAME

Returning Gamecock players and staff from last year’s historic Final Four squad will receive their East Regional Champion rings prior to tip-off vs. the Hokies on Sunday. Fans should arrive early for the on-court presentation.