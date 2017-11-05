Riverbanks Zoo Gets Ready for ‘Lights Before Christmas’ to Shine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to light up the Zoo! Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo kicks off Saturday, November 18.

This is the 30th anniversary season of Lights Before Christmas.

According to Zoo officials, the dazzling display will features nearly one million lights and animated images.

For the first time, a 30-foot animated story tree, plus a Holly Jolly Christmas Parade of charismatic characters will take center stage.

Lights Before Christmas will take place November 18 – December 30 from 5pm – 9pm. Lights will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

General admission is $11 for adults and $9 for children ages 2 – 12. Children under 2 are admitted free.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.