Charleston Church “Reliving Night of Tragedy” after TX Shooting

Josh Berry

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – For one South Carolina church family, Sunday’s (11/5) shooting in Texas hits close to home.

Members of Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston are sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected in Sutherland Springs.

Pastor Eric Manning says Sunday’s shooting brought back painful memories for his congregation.

In June of 2015, Dylann Roof killed nine people inside the Charleston church.

He has been sentenced to death.

Share

Related

State senator arrested on charges of DUI, lying to...
Police Investigating Death of 2-year-old
Future Columbia Development Considered “Game...
State Lawmaker Confrontation Investigation Nearing...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android