Charleston Church “Reliving Night of Tragedy” after TX Shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – For one South Carolina church family, Sunday’s (11/5) shooting in Texas hits close to home.

Members of Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston are sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected in Sutherland Springs.

Pastor Eric Manning says Sunday’s shooting brought back painful memories for his congregation.

In June of 2015, Dylann Roof killed nine people inside the Charleston church.

He has been sentenced to death.