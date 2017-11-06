Experience basic without the high and tight

Fort Jackson opens the gates for and up close and personal experience

FORT JACKSON SC (WOLO)- Commanding General Pete Johnson is inviting the community to a tour of Fort Jackson on November 9 for an up-close experience of the basic combat training program at the base.

The eight hour “Come See Your Army” tour will give citizens an opportunity to see how soldiers are trained and get a glimpse of their day to day life while at Fort Jackson.

The tour is open to anyone 13 years or older, and guests should be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities. Officials are suggesting long pants and comfortable shoes as there will be walking, squatting, lying on the floor, and walking on uneven ground. The experience will last about eight hours, and lunch will be available for $5.55.

Reservations for The Come See Your Army tour must be made by calling 803-751-5327.