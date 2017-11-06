Gamecocks kickoff time announced for Wofford game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina’s game against Wofford on November 18 has been given a 4 p.m. start time, announced by the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

The matchup between the Gamecocks and Terriers will take place at Williams-Brice Stadium, part of a three-game home stand to close out USC’s regular season. It will be televised on the SEC Network Alternative channel.

USC leads their all-time series with the Terriers with a 19-4 mark, winning the last 16 times they have faced off. It’s been 100 years since Wofford last beat the garnet and black, defeating them 20-0 on November 17, 1917.

In their most recent meeting, USC won 24-7 in 2012.