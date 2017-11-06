Honor the Dream Food Drive Begins

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–You have a chance to make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

The City of Columbia and Harvest Hope kicked off their annual Doctor Martin Luther King ‘Honor the Dream’ food drive.

The drive is held each year to Honor Dr. King’s legacy of community service.

The food drive ends December 8th.

Donation Sites:

· City Hall, 1737 Main Street

· Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

· Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

· Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

· Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive

· Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

· Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

· Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

· Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

· Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

· Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

· Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

· Melrose Park, 1500 Fairvew Road

· Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

· St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

· Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

· Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

· City Human Resources, 1225 Lady Street

· Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

· Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

· City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue

· Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

· Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street