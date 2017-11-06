Hyatt and Ferrell recognized by ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Clemson’s Mitch Hyatt and Clelin Ferrell have each earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their play in the No. 4 Tigers’ 38-31 win over NC State Saturday.

Hyatt took home Offensive Lineman of the Week honors, while Ferrell was recognized for his work on the defensive line.

It is the second time each player has been named an ACC Player of the Week this year.

Hyatt helped the Clemson offense to 224 yards rushing and 6.4 yards per rush at NC State. The starting left tackle graded 94 percent and had five knockdown blocks in his 80 plays of action. He was a big reason Bradley Chubb, the ACC’s leader in sacks, did not have a sack in 38 Clemson pass attempts. The Tigers had just two negative plays all day for just three yards.

Ferrell was the top tackler on the Clemson defense with 12 tackles, including nine first hits and three assists. He had five tackles for loss, including a sack for nine yards. The five tackles for loss were the second most in the nation last weekend and it marked the second time this year Ferrell had at least five tackles for loss in a game. He is the only player in the nation to do it twice this year.

Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.