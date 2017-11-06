Lexington Medical Center Teams Up With Frank Martin for Breast Cancer Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Coach Frank Martin is often commended for the work he does on the basketball court, but tonight, he lent his hand to a cause off the court that is near and dear to his heart.

Before Martin was a Gamecock, his family was rocked by a breast cancer diagnosis. “My last season at Kansas State University, my mother-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer and me being in season, it was hard for me to help my wife,” Martin began. “Thanks to the grace of God, my mother-in-law is cancer free as we speak but that was a trying time. And that was the first time somebody so close to me had been touched by cancer like that.”

Since then, Martin and his wife Anya have championed the cause and Monday night, they joined Lexington Medical Center for a special event to raise money for preventative technology.

“We call this our Tip-Off for Clarity. Lexington Medical Center Foundation is raising 3 million dollars to put 3D mammography technology at every location that we have throughout our service district, that’s eight units,” said Lexington Medical’s VP for Development Barbara Willm.

The 3 million dollar goal is apart of a the Medical Center’s three-year campaign. Since it’s launch last year, the effort has already earned over 1.4 million dollars. Coach Martin believes the initiative will meet its goal because of the loving hearts around the Midlands. “This community just always opens its arms and doors to give and help everyone in need. So I’m not surprised they have done so well,” said Martin. Along with the money that was already raised, Lexington Medical and Coach Martin say they are excited to see the money from tonight’s event go to help everyone in our affected by breast cancer.