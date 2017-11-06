Monday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Monday morning!

See the moon, planets, stars, clusters and more through telescopes tonight! ‘Stargazing’ at the Melton Memorial on the USC campus, is open to the public, free of charge, on clear Monday nights from 9:00-11:00p.m. Come by and observe through the 16 inch telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck.

Calling all bookworms, this one is for you! Cayce-West Library is hosting ‘Books with Bite’ book club Tuesday night from 6:30-7:30p.m. Sorry kiddos, this club is for adults only. This week, the group is focusing on the book ‘Croak’ by Gina Damico.

Come rock with the docs! Music Farm on Senate Street is hosting ‘Doctors Lounge’ Thursday night starting at 7:00p.m. There will be local physicians turned musicians, food, drinks and a mobile auction to benefit the free medical clinic. Tickets start at $75.