Muschamp says Samuel’s season is over after rehab injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp announced Sunday night on his weekly teleconference that Deebo Samuel had suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a broken ankle, officially ending his 2017 season.

Muschamp stated that Samuel sprained his foot during his process of aiming to return to the field before the end of his junior season. The junior playmaker suffered the break in week three during the third quarter of Carolina’s 23-13 loss to Kentucky. He had 15 catches on the season, netting 250 yards, and three touchdowns. Samuel also added two scores on kick returns and a rushing TD, too.

He was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after each of the first two games of the season.

Samuel took to Twitter Sunday night to notify USC fans that he will be returning for his senior season in 2018.

Deebo Samuel pens a note after his ankle sprain today, saying he'll be back for the 2018 season. @abc_columbia https://t.co/XHV6TxufEv — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) November 6, 2017