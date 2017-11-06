RH Fulmer celebrates heroes Thursday

The Middle School will honor veterans and their families on Thursday

WEST COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Veteran’s Day is Saturday, however, students at R.H. Fulmer Middle School are honoring our heroes a few days early.

According to principal Megan Carrero, the school is inviting all veterans to join them on Thursday morning for a special program in the school’s gym. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided, and the presentation will include presentations from the chorus, band, string and art students.

“This program gives our students the opportunity to recognize and thank our veterans for their service to our country,” says Carrero.

If you’d like to attend or would like more information, please call the school office at (803) 822-5660. The school is located at1614 Walterboro Street in West Columbia, right beside Airport High School, and the gym is located at the rear of the school.