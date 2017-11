Superintendent Gets 3 Percent Raise

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — It looks like being an educator in South Carolina can really pay off.

A spokesperson for Lexington School District One says Superintendent Gregory Little is doing such a top notch job that his salary is increasing to more than 200 thousand dollars.

That three percent raise is in line with what other administrators in the district are also getting.

School Board Chairwoman Debra Knight says Little exceeded expectations in his first year.