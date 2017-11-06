Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies are looking for two teens they say robbed someone and then fired shots into the victim’s car.

Investigators say on October 28th Quintrell Morris and Dakwan Boston pointed a gun at the victim on Grey Bark Dr. near Leesburg Rd.

Deputies say the suspects took money from the victim and then fired several shots into the car.

The victim was not injured.

If you know where these men are call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.