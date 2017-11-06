Tigers Fall to Tennessee on Sunday

CLEMSON, S.C (WOLO) – In their last game action before the regular season, Clemson dropped their exhibition matchup to former Tigers head coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee 71-67.

The game was organized to benefit the Salvation Army’s hurricane relief efforts.

The Tigers posted three scores in double-figures, including the game’s leading scorer Marcquise Reed who finished with 25. Reed shot 7-for-12 from the field and drilled three triples while going a perfect 8-for-8 at the charity stripe. The redshirt-junior also finished with a team-high eight rebounds.

Both Shelton Mitchell and Gabe DeVoe netted 14 points each for the Tigers.

Tennessee jumped out to a 12-1 lead just over six minutes into the first half, but the Tigers would begin to chip away and gain its first lead at 23-22 after a 13-3 run. The Volunteers would end up taking a three point lead into the break, 28-25.

After knotting the score at 36-36 following a Mitchell 3-pointer, the Vols began to try and pull away from the Tigers, eventually extending its lead to a game-high 17 points with 6:12 remaining.

Much like the first half, the Tigers stormed back and engineered a 15-2 run to pull to within three points at 65-62 with 1:46 to play. A Mark Donnal three with 19 seconds left would pull the Tigers to within just two, but the Vols would get a bucket to seal the four-point victory.

Tennessee finished with 20 points off of 16 Clemson turnovers and 14 second-chance points with the help of 15 offensive rebounds. The Tigers tallied 12 offensive boards.

The regular season opens on Friday, November 10 against Western Carolina University.

Clemson Athletics contributed to this article.