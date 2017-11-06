Trending: 18-month-old youngest victim in Texas church massacre Nov 6, 2017 1:00 PM EST Kimberlei Davis Connect with the writer: Follow @kimberleidavis Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trump: TX church shooting not a ‘guns situat... Trending: iPhone X goes on sale and Beyonce joins ... Trending: Suspect in deadly Walmart shooting arres... Trending: Deadly NYC terror attack and the ‘...