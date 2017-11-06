VOTE: City of Columbia Municipal Elections On Tuesday

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– City elections are Tuesday and there are two races here in Columbia that have all eyes on them. Columbia voters will have the opportunity to make a few changes to their city council, but some faces on the board will stay the same. Mayor Stephen Benjamin and Daniel Rickenmann of District 4 are running unopposed. District 1 and an At-Large seat is up for grabs.

“The reason I love being at-large council member is I represent the entire city and I’m not regulated by boundaries or particular issues. So my vision is always more global and so I deal with issues that affect people city wide,” Tameika Isaac Devine said. At-large incumbent Tameika Isaac Devine is running against Joseph Azar, who has quite a few ideas on what needs to change in council, like term limits and improving the water and sewer system.

“We need to get a handle on property tax, we pay the highest rates in the state, and they’re going to continue to go up,” Azar said.

Devine is running on continuing her financial inclusion program, and creating more clean, sustainable energy for the city. Azar says if he is elected, City Council will be more transparent.

“It needs to be more open, it needs to be more accessible. Like I said, the executive sessions and such, the term limits, all of that. We need to be responsive to the public,” Azar said.

Aside from the At-Large seat, District 1 will be on the ballot. Incumbent Sam Davis is running against Christopher Sullivan, Sr.

“Every single vote is important. Every single election is important. And you have to vote in order to ensure your voice is heard and your vote is very important to shaping this council for the next several years,” Isaac Devine said.

City of Columbia polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.