Carolina alumnus to discuss role of journalists in state’s civil rights history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – University of South Carolina alumnus, Dr. Sid Bedingfield, will be in town Wednesday, talking about his recently released book, “Newspaper Wars”, and the role journalists played during the state’s civil rights movement.

The free lecture is happening in room 106 of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications at 7 p.m.

Bedingfield is expected to show how newspapers were key players in challenging segregation during the peak decades of change. Bedingfield has worked for newspapers and as a television journalist.