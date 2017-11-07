With class, Will Muschamp faces his former team, Florida, Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp knew the questions would come in Tuesday afternoon’s South Carolina press conference.

After all, they always do.

Muschamp will forever be one of the few head coaches in the SEC who faces his former school.

This Saturday, the Gamecocks host a Florida Gators team that’s been embattled with controversy. From suspensions to injuries to most recently firing its head coach Jim McElwain, after he failed to provide further information regarding death threats he said both he and his players had received from fans.

Muschamp, like McElwain, was also let go from his coaching duties at Florida, but for different reasons: Coach Boom’s win totals didn’t add up.

What he did off the field was stellar, cleaning a troubled program off the field after Urban Meyer’s departure. But in the end, Muschamp and the Gators never made the SEC Championship game in four seasons which ultimately led to his firing.

“I’ll always have an affection for Florida,” said Muschamp Tuesday when asked if playing the Gators was “different” than other teams. “I had a wonderful experience there, regardless of how things ended.”

That’s pure class coming from the newest head coach at South Carolina.

On the field, most of the juniors and seniors on this Florida team were recruited by Muschamp during his time at Florida, but don’t expect the knowledge of his former players to give the Gamecocks any sort of advantage.

“It might be a disadvantage,” said Muschamp. “I know they’re pretty good.”