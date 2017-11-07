Clemson Student Body VP Not Impeached

Clemson , SC (WOLO) — It took eleven hours but Clemson University’s student body Vice President will not be impeached.

The Student Senate’s impeachment vote of Jeran Stewart fell just two votes short early Tuesday morning.

Stewart is black and he said the impeachment vote reflects racism on campus.

He was among a dozen students who sat during the pledge of allegiance earlier this year.

The student who lead the impeachment effort said it was based on Stewart being fired from his position as a resident Assistant.

After the vote Stewart said he was glad he had not been removed.