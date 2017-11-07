Columbia Urban League Celebrates 50 Years of Service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)-The Columbia Urban League celebrated 50 years of service with it’s annual dinner Tuesday night. Many people came out to celebrate the work the Urban League has done over the last half century but those working within the league said their work is far from over.

As the league celebrates five decades of promoting economic development and racial inequality in the Capital City, President J.T. McLawhorn said the organization is striving to bring people together to build a better future.

“Our theme this evening and year is one mission. That mission has to be about uplifting our community and we’re talking about one community, that is we all must work together. This is one urban league so we feel that we have come along way but we have a long way to go,” said McLawhorn.

The league is known for helping mold the lives of young people around the city, offering mentoring and career development opportunities. All the while, giving back to others.

“We did Christmas giving. It’s where we go to a middle school or any school, and leave care packages for the less fortunate and we give them out as part of community service,” said 16-year-old Malik Austin.

Those who feel the impact of the organization firsthand say the league has not only left an imprint on their lives but also on the perception of people witnessing the league in action. “It shows we are not all gang-affiliated and we do not all produce violence. We do have hope and a future and we do care,” said 17-year-old Nigel Smith.