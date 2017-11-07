Former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Roy Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher who retired from baseball nearly four years ago, has died in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida. He was 40.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a small single-engine aircraft piloted by Halladay was reported down in the Gulf of Mexico earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Halladay recently received his pilot’s license and tweeted photos last month of himself standing next to a new ICON A5 plane, which was the model of aircraft that was recovered Tuesday in the Gulf.

Halladay was an eight-time All-Star and went 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA in his 16-year career with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. He threw a perfect game during the 2010 season and a no-hitter that postseason.

“We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death,” the Phillies said in a statement. “There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden.”