Gamecocks to play home-and-home series with Virginia starting in 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina and Virginia will play in a home-and-home men’s basketball series beginning with the 2018-19 campaign, both schools announced on Tuesday. The Gamecocks will host Virginia on Dec. 19, 2018, and Carolina will travel to Charlottesville on Dec. 18, 2019.

The teams last met on March 13, 2002, in the first round of the Postseason NIT in Charlottesville, with the Gamecocks posting a 74-67 victory behind four Carolina players scoring in double-figures. Gamecock head coach Frank Martin has not faced the Cavaliers during his career as a head coach.

Virginia is led by head coach Tony Bennett in his ninth season. The Cavaliers were picked to finish sixth in the ACC Preseason Poll, and are led by senior forward Isaiah Wilkins.

South Carolina begins the 2017-18 campaign on Friday when it travels to face Wofford. Tip time for the contest is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the matchup will be available on ESPN3

