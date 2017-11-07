Incoming Election Results in the Midlands
The polls are closed and incoming election results are being tallied. Here are the results as of 10PM Tuesday. City of
Columbia Council At Large (94% of Precincts Reporting)
- Tameika Isaac Devine (Incumbent) : 3,540 69% of the vote
- Joseph Azar: 1,558 30% of the vote
Columbia City Council (District 2) (95% of Precincts Reporting)
- Sam Davis (Incumbent) : 1,223 67% of the vote
- Chris Sullivan : 601 33% of the vote
Chapin Mayoral Race ( 100% of Precincts Reporting)
- David Knight 177 56% of the vote
- Skip Wilson (Incumbent) 104 33% of the vote
- Shayla Flores 35 11% of the vote
Chapin Town Council (100 % Of Precincts Reporting)
- Preston Baines 228 46% of the vote
- Al Koon 156 31% of the vote
- Joe Dever 114 23% of the vote
Batesburg -Leesville Mayoral Race (56 %of Precincts Reporting)
- Lancer Shull 497 54% of the vote
- Charles Simpkins 423 46% of the vote