Incoming Election Results in the Midlands

Rochelle Dean

The polls are closed and incoming election results are being tallied. Here are the results as of 10PM Tuesday. City of

Columbia Council At Large (94% of Precincts Reporting)

  • Tameika Isaac Devine (Incumbent) :                       3,540                     69% of the vote
  • Joseph Azar:                                                                  1,558                      30% of the vote

Columbia City Council (District 2) (95% of Precincts Reporting)

  • Sam Davis (Incumbent) :                                             1,223                       67% of the vote
  • Chris Sullivan :                                                               601                          33% of the vote

Chapin Mayoral Race ( 100% of Precincts Reporting)

  • David Knight                                                                  177                            56% of the vote
  • Skip Wilson (Incumbent)                                            104                           33% of the vote
  • Shayla Flores                                                                   35                            11% of the vote

Chapin Town Council (100 % Of Precincts Reporting)

  • Preston Baines                                                               228                           46% of the vote
  • Al Koon                                                                            156                           31% of the vote
  • Joe Dever                                                                        114                            23% of the vote

Batesburg -Leesville Mayoral Race (56 %of Precincts Reporting)

  • Lancer Shull                                                                  497                             54% of the vote
  • Charles Simpkins                                                         423                             46% of the vote

 

