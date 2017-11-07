Incoming Election Results in the Midlands

The polls are closed and incoming election results are being tallied. Here are the results as of 10PM Tuesday. City of

Columbia Council At Large (94% of Precincts Reporting)



Tameika Isaac Devine (Incumbent) : 3,540 69% of the vote

Joseph Azar: 1,558 30% of the vote

Columbia City Council (District 2) (95% of Precincts Reporting)

Sam Davis (Incumbent) : 1,223 67% of the vote

Chris Sullivan : 601 33% of the vote

Chapin Mayoral Race ( 100% of Precincts Reporting)

David Knight 177 56% of the vote

Skip Wilson (Incumbent) 104 33% of the vote

Shayla Flores 35 11% of the vote

Chapin Town Council (100 % Of Precincts Reporting)

Preston Baines 228 46% of the vote

Al Koon 156 31% of the vote

Joe Dever 114 23% of the vote

Batesburg -Leesville Mayoral Race (56 %of Precincts Reporting)

Lancer Shull 497 54% of the vote

Charles Simpkins 423 46% of the vote