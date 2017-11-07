Municipal Election Precincts and Polling Places

November 7, 2017

All eyes are on the polls as dozens of municipal elections are happening across the Midlands today. In Columbia, two city council seats are up for grabs. The At-Large seat, currently held by Tameika Issac Devine, is being challenged by Five Points business man, Joseph Azar. For the District One seat, 27-year-old Chris Sullivan is taking on council’s most veteran member, Sam Davis. In Chapin, incumbent Mayor Skip Wilson faces two challengers: David Knight and Shayla Flores. Meanwhile, three candidates race for Chapin’s Town Hall: Preston Baines, Joe Dever, and Al Koon.

If you plan on voting today, polls open at 7:00a.m.

For a full list of the 2017 Municipal Elections precincts and polling locations, click here.