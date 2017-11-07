Muschamp on Gators: “I’ll always have an affection for Florida”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On Saturday, Will Muschamp will face his old team for the second time in his career when the Gators come to Williams-Brice Stadium for a noon kick.

Muschamp coached the Gators from 2011 until 2014, when he was fired after losing to Steve Spurrier and the Gamecocks in an overtime game in Gainesville.

But Coach Boom took the high road today when asked about his former university, saying he will “always have an affection for Florida”.

Florida is still paying Muschamp’s buyout and will owe him the last installment next year.