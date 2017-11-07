Newberry voted sixth in SAC preseason poll, Lange makes all-conference

ROCK HILL – The Wolves are predicted to finish sixth in the South Atlantic Conference this season according to the annual preseason coaches’ poll, while Marshall Lange secured a spot on the preseason all-conference second team.

Sophomore and reigning SAC Freshman of the Year Lange earned a place on the 2017-18 preseason second team. Lange averaged 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, with his career-high 26 points coming against Mars Hill on Feb. 4. He was also awarded ECAC Rookie of the Year for his efforts last season.

Queens nabbed the top spot in the poll with eight first place votes and 98 points overall. Lincoln Memorial ranked second with 91 points, and Carson-Newman finished third with one first place vote and 80 points. Newberry maintained the same spot from last year’s preseason poll and garnered 57 points, only five votes behind fifth place Wingate.

Newberry finished last season 18-11 while going 13-9 in conference matchups. Highlights of last season included a seven game win streak and an upset 107-102 win against No. 23 Lincoln Memorial.

The Wolves begin their season on Friday, Nov. 10 at home against Erskine at 7 p.m.

2017-18 Preseason Poll

School (First-Place Votes) Total

Queens (8) 98 Lincoln Memorial (2) 91 Carson-Newman (1) 80 Catawba 67 Wingate 62 Newberry 57 Anderson 48 Lenoir-Rhyne 37 Tusculum 34 Coker 17 Mars Hill 14

2017-18 SAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference

First Team

Charles Clark, Carson-Newman

Randall Shaw, Anderson

Jalin Alexander, Queens

Jameel Taylor, Catawba

Todd Withers, Queens

Dorian Pinson, Lincoln Memorial

Second Team

Mike Davis, Queens

Trevon Shaw, Lincoln Memorial

Jerrin Morrison, Catawba

Emmanuel Terry, Lincoln Memorial

Ike Agusi, Queens

Marshall Lange, Newberry

