No. 4 Clemson seeking third-straight Atlantic title, FSU looking to spoil the fun

Greg Brzozowski

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — On Saturday, fourth-ranked Clemson hosts Florida State in a game that will once again decide the Atlantic crown.

Clemson can clinch a spot in the 2017 ACC Championship game with a win over a struggling Florida State team.

The Noles are just 3-5 this season, coming off a three-point win over Syracuse last Saturday, so that makes for an odd scenario. Get this: Saturday’s game is the first time in seven seasons both teams haven’t been ranked.

But the Noles still have plenty to fight for. They’re looking for knock their rival out of the ACC title game.

