Police: Columbia Jeweler Purchased Stolen Items

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– All that glitters is not gold.

Columbia Police say Gregory Gibson, owner of Gibson Jewelry on Rosewood Drive is charged with purchasing precious metals without a license.

Investigators say Gibson purchased close to $150,000 worth of gold, diamonds, and other jewels from William Young.

Turns out police say Young stole the jewelry from homes in the Lake Katherine and Old Woodlands neighborhoods last August.

Investigators are still working to determine if Gibson knew the jewels were stolen when he bought them.