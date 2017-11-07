RCSD Shuts Down Club

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says his department shut down what he calls, an illegal sexually oriented business.

A magistrate judge upheld the sheriff’s request to deny ‘Thee Whiskey Tavern’ on Zimalcrest Drive a new business license.

Sheriff Lott says his deputies responded to the club 90 times over three years to calls raging from aggravated assault to criminal sexual conduct.

ABC Columbia called the club for a response, the phone was disconnected.