RCSD Shuts Down Club

Rob Dew

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says his department shut down what he calls, an illegal sexually oriented business.
A magistrate judge upheld the sheriff’s request to deny ‘Thee Whiskey Tavern’ on Zimalcrest Drive a new business license.
Sheriff Lott says his deputies responded to the club 90 times over three years to calls raging from aggravated assault to criminal sexual conduct.
ABC Columbia called the club for a response, the phone was disconnected.

Share

Related

Search Continues for Man Missing Since Halloween
Police: Columbia Jeweler Purchased Stolen Items
Report: SC 9th Fattest State in the Country
Officials: Shooting reported near USC Upstate camp...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android