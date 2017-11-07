Road Rage Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A shooting on an interstate exit ramp led to an attempted murder charge in what the Sheriff called a road rage incident.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested David Joseph Moore, 38, Monday (11/6) night.

According to a release sent Tuesday, Moore pulled a pistol and shot at another man after the two were involved in road rage on I-20 near exit 55. It says the victim called 9-1-1 and officers with the Lexington Police Department stopped Moore’s car.

Sheriff Jay Koon said, “No one was struck but this could have turned into an even more serious situation.”

Moore faces an attempted murder charge. He was released from the Lexington County Detention Center Tuesday after a judge set his bond at $75,000.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.