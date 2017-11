South Carolina ranked 9th most obese state

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The holidays are coming and for a lot of us that means food,

a lot of food.

You may not want to gobble up too much of that turkey.

According to WalletHub.com, South Carolina is the ninth fattest State in the Country.

That ranking is based on things like the percentage of obese adults, residents with high cholesterol, and adults eating less than one serving of fruits and vegetables a day.