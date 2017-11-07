Search Continues for Man Missing Since Halloween

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help locating a man who has been missing since Halloween.

Authorities say Monday Hope Wingard has a history of seizures and recently suffered a head injury. Deputies say Wingard was last seen at his Swansea home October 31st, and according to authorities is in need of a vital prescription medication that he has not taken in about a week.

Wingard was last seen wearing a blue hospital scrub top and blue jeans. Deputies say there was an unconfirmed sighting of Wingard in the Edmund area Tuesday afternoon which has not resulted in any leads.

If you have any information that can help you’re asked to call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 785-8230 or Crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME -SC.