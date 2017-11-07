Officials: Shooting reported near USC Upstate campus, lockdown lifted

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Several buildings on the campus of the University of South Carolina Upstate were locked down after reports of a shooting, officials say.

College officials said in a tweet, “Alert: Possible shots fired. Police on scene.”

The tweet confirmed lockdowns were in place for the college library, the Smith science building, Sansbury Campus Learning Center, Humanity and Performing Arts Center.

The lockdown has been lifted and authorities continue their search for the suspect.

Shooting suspect is black male wearing khaki pants, grey hoodie and carrying an automatic weapon. — USC Upstate (@USCUpstate) November 7, 2017